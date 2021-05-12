COVID-19 Case Updates

COVID Case Count

May 4-May 11 = 67

COVID Case Count

April 27-May 4 = 41

COVID Case Count

April 20-27 = 66

The most recent numbers

are as follows:

•Tuesday, May 11 – 6

•Monday, May 10 – 5

•Sunday, May 9 – 2

•Saturday, May 8 – 12

•Friday, May 7 – 9

•Thursday, May 6 – 17

•Wednesday, May 5 – 14

•Tuesday, May 4 – 2

•Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

•Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van will be located this week on School Street. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.