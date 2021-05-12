Broadway Boxing Club of Everett Trains Two Fighters for Upcoming Bouts

Two boxers who train at the Broadway Boxing Club in Everett under the leadership of trainer Joe Ricciardi and management of Dennis Willcox, will be back in action this month in New Hampshire.

James Perkins of Lynn, who made his pro debut at Encore Boston Harbor,will enter the ring for his fifth pro fight Saturday (May 8) at the Castleton in Windham. Travis Mazac Gambardella will fight on May 18.

Perkins, a super middleweight, will be looking for his fourth consecutive victory after beginning his career with a draw before a huge crowd at the Encore Boston Harbor Casino. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Perkins traveled to Mexico for two of his recent bouts and returned with impressive victories over experienced opponents.

“I like this gym a lot,” said Perkins, whose nickname is Pitbull. “The atmosphere is great and I have an excellent trainer and team behind me.”

“James is coming along very well,” said Ricciardi.

“We’re looking to go after a New England title and then next year a world title. He’s got the talent. He has speed and power and in that weight class, you don’t usually see his combination of speed and power. He has the speed of a welterweight and he hits like a heavyweight.”

Perkins’ bout will be available for viewing on Youtube.

Gambardella is looking to rebound from a tough loss to Joe Spencer in Los Angeles in September, 2019.

“We’re focused and we’re ready to go,” said Gambardella. “We’ve been working hard in the gym. I’m living in Revere where I grew up. I’m in the Local 7 Ironworkers Union and I’m working for Boss Steel in Cambridge. I come to the gym after work every day and I work hard.”

Also training at the gym are rising amateur boxer Shea Willcox and title contender Greg Vendetti, who went the distance againt Erislandy Lara in a WBA super welterweight world championship fight last August in Los Angeles on Fox TV.