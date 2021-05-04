DeMaria to Host Virtual Community Meetings

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that he will be virtually hosting community meetings on Zoom beginning on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Each meeting will be with a different ward of the City of Everett to learn more about the current issues facing the specific neighborhood.

“My Administration and I are excited to meet with the different wards of Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Over the past year, the pandemic presented many issues in addition to the ordinary concerns that arise and I want to hear from our residents. We look forward to further connecting with the community and discussing the issues that are affecting their everyday lives.”

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

• Ward 1: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

• Ward 2: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

• Ward 3: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

• Ward 4: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

• Ward 5: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

• Ward 6: Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

“As Mayor, my focus has been and will continue to be on all the work that we have done to help improve the quality of life in Everett for our residents. I am excited about the work that is underway in the City and that will continue to be my focus because my responsibility is to the residents of Everett.

I look forward to continuing to lead the city into a period of growth and prosperity to better the quality of life of all of our residents. My administration has supported job growth, transformed our public spaces, and reduced our commutes through smart planning and cooperation with the public and private sector. I am confident the community values the results,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

To join the meeting for your ward, please use the following Zoom information:

Join the Zoom meeting using this link:

https://ci-everett-ma.zoom.us/j/91511213761

Meeting ID: 915 1121 3761

Dial in: +1 646 558 8656.