COVID-19 Cases Rise Slightly from Last Week

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett has plummeted this week, hitting one of the lowest weekly numbers of new cases since early in the pandemic.

This week, the City logged only 41 new COVID-19 cases, and that was after the numbers dropped to 66 last week – the first week the City had been below 100 new cases in some time. Only a few weeks ago, Everett was at a steady 100 to 130 new cases per week.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, May 4 – 2

•Monday, May 3 – 2

•Sunday, May 2 – 3

•Saturday, May 1 – 6

•Friday, April 30 – 9

•Thursday, April 29 – 5

•Wednesday, April 28 – 12

•Tuesday, April 27 – 2

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van will be located this week on School Street. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.