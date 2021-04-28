COVID-19 Cases Decline Significantly from Last Week

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett has decreased significantly in the past week to 66 cases, down from 134 case last week.

It was the first time in several weeks that cases in Everett came in at under 100 cases, and kept Everett in the “yellow” zone for the week.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, April 27 – 2

•Monday, April 26 – 4

•Sunday, April 25 – 6

•Saturday, April 24 – 14

•Friday, April 23 – 12

•Thursday, April 22 – 13

•Wednesday, April 21 – 7

•Tuesday, April 20 – 8

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van will be located this week on School Street. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.