The Thursday Fortnightly Club Hosts Fundraiser for Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Emergency Closet

More than 75 members of The Thursday Fortnightly Club donated hundreds of needed items to Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Emergency Closet and brought the items to the Brookline Bank in Medford Square. The donations were overwhelming and due to the generosity of The Thursday Fortnightly Club members, Mystic Valley Elder Services will be able to stock their Emergency Closet with the necessary items.

The Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Emergency Closet provides its care managers who work with low-income older adults and adults living with disabilities a place to access new towels, new sheets, new blankets, toiletries, and large print puzzle books for their consumers who need them. Having these items in the agency immediately available can make a huge difference in someone’s life and they depend solely on donations.

The Thursday Fortnightly Club has been supportive of the mission and making contributions to MVES for decades.

If you are interested in helping, you can contact the Mystic Valley Elder Services Development office at [email protected]

Celebrating 100 years of service to the Medford Community, The Thursday Fortnightly Club is a philanthropic group whose mission is to provide philanthropic help to charities within our community. The women normally gather at five events during the year, with two of these events being their major fundraisers. The women of the Thursday Fortnightly Club have been gathering and raising money since 1920. If you would like more information on the Thursday Fortnightly Club of Medford, you can visit their website at: www.thursdayfortnightly.org.

WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership with leading global technology and digital publishing platform, Minute Media, owner and operator of six global sports and culture brands including The Players’ Tribune, FanSided, 90min, and The Big Lead. Under the deal, WynnBET will tap into Minute Media’s diverse network of owned brands, media personalities, athlete influencers, and open technology platform to create story-driven content that introduces WynnBET to an average of 60 million monthly users in the United States.

“Minute Media creates and publishes high quality sports-related content, much of it to avid local audiences, and we are excited about the opportunity to introduce WynnBET to them,” said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Resorts. “We also look forward to leveraging our partnership with Minute Media to jointly create compelling new content for distribution through our combined properties.”

WynnBET will benefit from Minute Media’s proprietary publishing and multi-channel distribution infrastructure that currently powers over a billion video streams each month. With hundreds of websites integrated into Minute Media’s platform, including one for every major professional sports team, the companies will collaborate to produce targeted sports, entertainment, and lifestyle video and audio content that educates bettors using insight from WynnBET’s expert bookmakers and explores larger sports industry trends, in-depth features, and team and athlete profiles. Further cross-promotional initiatives will include traditional ads, WynnBET odds integration, social media campaigns, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working with WynnBET on this partnership, which will leverage our proprietary technology, robust video distribution, and athlete network to drive increased reach and awareness for their business,” said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media. “Together, we look to engage the rapidly growing sports betting audience and to provide them with a unique content experience that they won’t get anywhere else.”

Minute Media is the second partnership with a major media company for WynnBET, which in February 2021 became the official sports betting partner of Blue Wire Podcasts, an expansive sports audio network with over 140 original shows. The Blue Wire agreement includes the construction of an on-premises podcast studio at Wynn Las Vegas adjacent to its retail race and sportsbook that will host podcast personalities, star athlete guests, and live events.

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to WynnBET on the transaction.

For more information, visit WynnBET.com.