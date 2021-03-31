News in Brief

Bike Share Program Public Meeting

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, and Somerville will be co-hosting a public meeting regarding the Bluebikes bike sharing program throughout all communities on Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. The meeting is being held virtually to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The Bluebikes program has been a wonderful addition to our community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I am proud to be working with these municipalities to help strengthen the initiative. It provides an alternative form of transportation as well as a great opportunity to exercise. I encourage all Everett residents to participate in this public meeting to learn more about this multi-community program.”

The meeting is being held to share information with the public about the current system as well as updating the public on the bike share program’s pricing. The Bluebikes program data and general biking trends from 2020 will also be discussed. This meeting will then provide a 2021 preview with details about possible expansions with new stations and new communities.

Registration is required to attend the event and is available online at bit.ly/april-bikeshare. The public is encouraged to submit comments and questions prior to the event at bit.ly/april-bikeshare-comments.

Rally in Support of Everett’s AAPI Community

Please join the Everett Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Equal Employment Commission and Mayor Carlo DeMaria on Thursday evening, April 1, as we join in peace and solidarity against the rising tide of violence against our brothers and sisters in the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community.

The community will gather at Werner Park at 5 p.m. for a brief speaking program and silent reflection in honor of those lost to or injured by these senseless acts.

“The shootings in Atlanta on March 16th have shone a harsh light on the acts of discrimination and violence against Asians, Pacific Islanders, and Asian Americans in this country,” said Commission Chair Bishop Robert Brown. “We cannot sit in silence. We must speak out against these and any acts of violence that are fueled by hate and ignorance.”

Please join the Commission and Mayor DeMaria to show that hate has no place here in Everett.

MVES Receives Grant To Support Older Adults and Their Pets

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) received a $4,000 emergency pet food grant through a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities®. Funding was used to meet an increased demand for MVES’ pet-related services and overcome infrastructure challenges amid COVID-19. MVES care managers chose consumers who needed the help the most. Through this generous grant, 20 consumers and more than 30 pet companions were helped.

“While our mission remains focused on the independence and dignity of older adults, often times, their best friends may be their pets. For that reason, being able to provide food resources for both people and their pet pals can make a positive difference,” said Mystic Valley Elder Services CEO Daniel O’Leary.

To learn more about MVES services and how you can donate to those in need, please call us at 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Council on Aging/Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging, together, have been working diligently to be able to offer programing to our senior residents to slowly open up The Connolly Center while maintaining current safety practices and protocol. We are happy to announce our “Coffee Clutch” program.

The Connolly Center will be open Mondays and Fridays only, beginning Monday April 12. There will be two sessions offered to Everett Seniors, and one session offered on Friday. Each session will allow a maximum of 24 seniors. There will be 6 tables of 4 people each for a 90 minute session. Seniors will have the opportunity to see old friends, enjoy a snack and coffee and scheduled entertainment. Safety protocols, such as mask wearing, temperature checks and social distancing are mandatory. Our staff is required to sanitize before and after each session.

The “Coffee Clutch” Schedule is as follows:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Monday from 10:45 a.m. to noon

Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Reservations are a must. To make a reservation please call Margaret @ (617) 394-2323.

Club Puts Out the Call for Scholarships from Student Athletes

Calling ALL Athletic and Scholarly Everett High School Seniors. The “E” Club of Everett is looking for YOU to apply for our current year’s “E” Club Scholarship and Awards. These awards are given to the top ranked seniors who are attending a College or University starting in the Fall. You must have at least 3 or more varsity letters. Make sure to have your transcript handy!

If you are eligible please email or see Tammy Turner, [email protected] You can also fill out the form online at https://forms.gle/y4ycsKBK9pkdqzgLA If you need any further assistance or you have any questions about the Scholarship Application please feel free to email [email protected] and we will respond to you as quickly as possible.

All final applications are due April 2, at 3 p.m. Good luck to all who apply.