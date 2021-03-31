Everett Salvadoran National Sentenced for Illegal Reentry

A Salvadoran national, deported three times already and currently on supervised release for a 2018 illegal reentry conviction, was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for illegal reentry.

Salvador Portillo Diaz, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Portillo Diaz was also found in violation of his supervised release for a 2018 illegal reentry conviction and sentenced to an additional four months in prison, to be served consecutively to his new term of imprisonment. Upon completion of his sentence, Portillo Diaz will be placed into removal proceedings and deported to El Salvador.

Portillo Diaz had been removed from the United States on three occasions between 2006 and 2018. In 2018, Portillo Diaz was encountered by law enforcement in Boston and charged with domestic assault and battery. At that time, it was determined that Portillo Diaz had illegally reentered the United States. He was charged and convicted in federal court in Boston and deported to El Salvador after completion of his sentence.

Sometime after the 2018 removal, Portillo Diaz illegally reentered the United States. In May 2020, Portillo Diaz was arrested in Everett and charged with assault and battery on a family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Portillo Diaz was ordered detained by the state and sentenced to time-served in September 2020. Upon completion of that sentence, Portillo Diaz was transferred into federal custody to face charges in this case.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Todd M. Lyons, Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.