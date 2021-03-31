COVID-19 Case Numbers Continue to Climb in Everett

The numbers of COVID-19 cases took another jump upward last week, the third week in a row of increases to numbers that seemed to be getting much better in early March.

There were 133 cases over the past week, that compared to 122 cases logged in the previous week.

Three weeks ago, Everett had 98 cases, which was down from 99 the week before that – two all-time lows for quite some time. The case numbers on the increase is particular in that it isn’t mimicking the numbers of Chelsea – which had 65 cases over the past week. Typically, any surges in cases are nearly identical in Everett and Chelsea. That said, it does follow a pattern in Massachusetts and on the East Coast of case numbers being on the increase.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, March 30 – 17

•Monday, March 29 – 7

•Sunday, March 28 – 11

•Saturday, March 27 – 30

•Friday, March 26 – 8

•Thursday, March 25 – 34

•Wednesday, March 24 – 17

•Tuesday, March 23 – 9

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30. Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.