Cases on the Increase Over the Last Week

The numbers of COVID-19 cases jumped pretty significantly over the past week, considering that they had been in an encouraging lull over the past month.

The case numbers jumped to 152, after climbing to a total of 122 last week, though both numbers were still far lower than numbers during the post-holiday surge. Three weeks ago, numbers were down to as low as 98 for the week.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, March 23 – 9

•Monday, March 22 – 21

•Sunday, March 21 – 29

•Saturday, March 20 – 18

•Friday, March 19 – 27

•Thursday, March 18 – 17

•Wednesday, March 17 – 29

•Tuesday, March 16 – 2

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.