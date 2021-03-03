News Briefs

EPS Receives Grant to Assist with Youth Sports and Activities

The Everett Public Schools’ sports program gained additional help with a grant of $4,000 from the Reebok Foundation and its nonprofit BOKS. Ward 5 School Committee Member Marcony Almeida-Barros helped facilitate the grant after meeting with the leadership of BOKS and connected them to the EPS administration to apply. The grant award provides assistance with physical activities at both the English and Everett High Schools.

The organization leads a free physical activity program designed to get kids active and establish a lifelong commitment to health and fitness. Many kids today need to be more active to avoid the continued prevalence of childhood obesity. Among the myriad issues facing our education system, obesity may not seem like a top issue, but its health implications are undoubtedly impacting students’ ability to learn.

“The well-being of our students is one of my top priorities, and I’m thankful to BOKS for providing us with this funding, and happy to be able to bring their program to our schools,” said Almeida-Barros.

BOKS is a 10-year-old, non-profit supported by the Reebok Foundation, and helps to provide more opportunity for movement for students. They offer a free 45-minute program that aims to improve students physically, mentally and socially – better preparing them for a day of learning. Their team helps implement the program before school, in classroom and/or after-school program, and its curriculum is adapted to all grade levels (pre-K-12).

BOKS has awarded over $200,000 to more than 90 schools and non-profit youth organizations in underserved communities in the U.S. These grants will help support BOKS programming and other health and wellness initiatives during the 2020-21 school year.

Everett Nonprofits Eligible for Grants from the Foundation Trust

The Foundation Trust, a private operating foundation serving small to medium-sized nonprofit organizations in Greater Boston, is pleased to announce that Everett has been selected as a priority community for its 2021 grant program. Nonprofits and city-run public benefit programs from Everett are eligible to submit proposals through May 7, 2021.

Several types of support are offered by the Foundation Trust, including partnership grants, event-specific small gifts, training, and resource development.

Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director of the Foundation Trust explains how this year’s grant program will prioritize active partnerships between the Foundation Trust and its grantees. “We are positioned to offer much more than funding alone, and we are excited to explore expanded partnership opportunities with 2021 applicants. Together, we’ll be able to achieve much more in our local communities than we could on our own.”

Interested programs are invited to propose innovative programming, to be designed and implemented in partnership with the Foundation Trust, in one or more of the foundation’s funding tracks: Overcoming trauma and adversity; Empowering at-risk youth and communities; Restoring dignity and quality of care for adults living with chronic conditions; and Advancing inclusivity in the arts.

This is the second consecutive year that the Foundation Trust has supported organizations in Everett. “Our partnerships were limited by the effects of the pandemic last year, and we are excited to be back to support organizations doing important and difficult work in Everett,” notes Foundation Trust Manager Lauren Liecau.

A virtual information session on the awards and application process will be held on Thursday, March 25. Additional details and application instructions are available on www.FoundationTrust.org/apply.

Bread of Life Grocery Delivery Program in Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Bread of Life of Malden is offering contact-less free grocery delivery to homebound residents in the City of Everett.

This is an on-going program to help serve seniors, disabled residents, and families who have been affected by COVID-19.

“I am grateful for the support the City of Everett receives from the Bread of Life of Malden,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Our community has been facing difficult times because of the pandemic, and unfortunately buying groceries has become one of the many challenges. I am thankful for the help our community partner is providing our residents.”

A typical grocery delivery box includes meat or fish, eggs, milk, cheese, fresh produce, and nonperishable items. On average, the Bread of Life of Malden delivers 200 boxes of groceries per week to the many communities they serve through volunteer drivers. Approximately 75 of the 200 deliveries are delivered to Everett households.

The Bread of Life of Malden has been working diligently with the Elliot Community Center in Everett, Cambridge Health Alliance, and Mystic Valley Elder Services to help serve the Everett community.

Residents must apply to receive groceries delivered from the Bread of Life of Malden. Applications are available in four different languages, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole and must be submitted by Wednesday at 12pm. For more information and to learn how to apply, please email [email protected]

Gov. Baker Extends Utility Shut-off Moratorium

In an effort to protect Massachusetts ratepayers struggling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Public Utilities issued an Order extending the moratorium on residential gas, electric, and water utility shutoffs to July 1, 2021.

For more resources for Massachusetts residents and businesses experiencing financial hardship paying their electric, gas, or water utility bills because of COVID-19, please visit the DPU website: https://www.mass.gov/…/information-for-massachusetts…

City of Everett Reminder to Register Your Dog

The City of Everett would like remind its residents to register their dogs with the City Clerk’s Office by Monday, March 15th. The cost to register a dog who is spayed or neutered is $10 or if the dog has not been altered, the cost is $15. After the March 15th deadline, there will be a $10 late fee.

According to Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 140, Sections 136-174 and our local ordinances, all dogs must be licensed each year. Dog licenses can be obtained at City Hall in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 10. Upon arrival, please provide an updated copy of your dog’s rabies certificate.

If a resident chooses not to register their dog, they shall be subject to a fine. For questions or concerns, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 617-394-2225.