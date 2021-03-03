Big Plans Mayor Carlo Demaria Announces Official Bid for Re-election in 2021

Mayor Carlo DeMaria officially announced this week that he would be seeking re-election as mayor of Everett in 2021.

The mayor’s Campaign Committee had indicated previously in the Independent that he was going to run and he has informally said over the last several months that he would, indeed, seek another four-year term.

In his official announcement, he said he still has big goals and big plans, and hopes to continue them in 2022.

“I have big goals, aggressive goals, but I’m confident they can be accomplished if given the opportunity to continue to serve as your Mayor,” he wrote in an op-ed to the paper. “I am excited to get back on the campaign trail this year and hope to have the opportunity to discuss our past accomplishments as well as bold plans for the future with you directly. Your early support and encouragement will fuel this campaign.”

The mayor relayed many of the actions and accomplishments from 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, and said he’s ready to move past last year and re-claim the City’s momentum.

“I am committed to continuing to move our City forward – together,” he said.

“As Mayor, I promise to continue to make strides towards bettering our community in all aspects, including, but not limited to, transportation, capital improvements, and infrastructure. The pandemic required the City to shift gears and adapt to a global crisis; however, we are ready to pick up where we left off and continue to move Everett forward.”

He said a lot of what will be done the remaining part of his current term, through 2021, will be helping residents and businesses get on their feet and ready for the plans he has in 2022.

“Since then, our City has truly come together to support one another,” he said of the actions after schools and City Hall were closed on March 14, 2020. “We have distributed 1.4 Million pounds of food, delivered 130,000 meals to the elderly, and provided financial assistance to residents and local businesses alike. In 2021 my Administration will be focused on getting our children back into the classroom, providing all residents an opportunity to get vaccinated, and distributing additional financial assistance to residents and businesses.”

He also mentioned that in 2020, Everett was name one of the top places to live North of Boston by the Boston Globe, noting that Everett was a “winning bet” with the recent increases in property values. He added that even with those increases, Everett has the one of the lowest single-family tax bills in Greater Boston.

DeMaria said serving as mayor has been an honor, and he hopes to be able to do so for another four-year term. “Serving as Mayor has truly been an honor and a privilege,” he said. “It is something that I have never and will never take for granted. The trust and encouragement provided by the residents over the years continues to inspire my family and me. I look forward to continuing this journey with you, the great people of Everett.”