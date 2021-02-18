Spring 2021 MBTA Service Changes Virtual Public Meeting

The MBTA Service Planning team will provide information about temporary schedule changes that go into effect in March and April of 2021 at a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24.

There are few, if any, changes that are slated for routes in Everett and Chelsea as they are, and have been, some of the most heavily-used routes throughout the pandemic.

As part of the presentation, the service planning team will cover the following:

•Why route changes are necessary.

•The service planning process.

•Specifics of the service changes and impacted routes.

•Other key elements on MBTA’s response to the pandemic.

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on future service changes.

The meeting will be held via a Zoom webinar. Members of the public may register here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent that contains information about joining the webinar.

These meetings are accessible to people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Accessibility accommodations and language services will be provided free of charge, upon request, as available. Such services include documents in alternate formats, translated materials, assistive listening devices, and interpreters (including American Sign Language).

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation and/or language services, please email [email protected]