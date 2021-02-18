OP-ED: MAYOR DEMARIA SAYS “VACCINES DO NOT REPLACE TESTING”

While the City of Everett has begun to vaccinate the community in accordance with guidelines detailed by the Commonwealth, I’d like to remind everyone that vaccinations are not a replacement for being tested. We have vaccinated our first responders and began to vaccinate our senior citizens. This is a sign of hope and I am proud to help protect our community from COVID-19. As we receive additional doses, we will continue to vaccinate our residents according to the Commonwealth’s guidelines.

Unfortunately, due to availability of the vaccine, we are unable to vaccinate our entire community at once. This means that the virus is still present and we need to continue to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19! We encourage residents to get tested if you are displaying symptoms or if you have been exposed to someone who has the virus!

Testing remains available and free for our residents. We have established an indoor testing site at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center at 47 Elm Street. Testing is conducted Monday – Thursday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-7 p.m. in addition to Friday & Saturday from noon-6 p.m.

We have also partnered with Kraft Center for Community Health, Mass General Brigham, and the Massachusetts General Hospital Community Health Centers to have a testing site for only Everett residents. Testing at this site will be conducted on Thursdays between 8 a.m.-noon. This site is a walk-up mobile site located at the Norwood Street parking lot at 158 School Street.

Although our daily case numbers are trending lower than before, please remember to get tested. We still have active cases in the community that can spread and getting tested can save lives. Until we have defeated COVID-19, I encourage you all to continue to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing. We will persevere and get through it together.