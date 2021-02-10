The City of Everett and Everett Public Libraries Host Black History Month Art Contest

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in collaboration with the Everett Public Libraries will be hosting an art contest during Black History Month. The contest is open to any Everett resident of the age 10 or older. All Everett residents/students are encouraged to participate.

Submitted art must be related to Black history/figures/authors/etc. The City will be providing prompts and inspiration on the City’s official Facebook page (@cityofeverettma).

The winners will receive prizes. Winners will be chosen by the number of likes on each Facebook post of the art which will be uploaded in categories on Saturday, February 27, 2021 (@mayordemaria).

The categories are:

Ages 10-13:

1st place: $50 gift card

2nd place: $35 gift card

3rd place: $20 gift card

Ages 14-18:

1st place: $50 gift card

2nd place: $35 gift card

3rd place: $20 gift card

Ages 19+:

1st place: $50 gift card

2nd place: $35 gift card

3rd place: $20 gift card

For those who are interested in participating, the eligibility requirements are:

• You must be aged 10+ to participate.

• You must be a resident of Everett or attend school in the City of Everett.

• All art must be your own original work.

• There is a limit of one entry per person.

• Art must relate to the subject of Black History Month.

For submissions, the requirements are:

• Take a clear photo (front and back) of your artwork

• Every entry must have a title

• Every entry must have a statement describing the artwork

• Every entry must have the following information on the reverse side of the artwork:

• Your name, age, and e-mail address

All artwork submission photos must be e-mailed to [email protected]

The submission deadline is Wednesday, February 24, 2021 by 4 p.m.