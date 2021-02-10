Everett Native Todd Angilly to Sing at Kane’s Donuts on Valentine’s Day

Special tp the Independent

Love is in the air at Kane’s Donuts as Boston Bruins National Anthem singer, Todd Angilly, an Everett native who has been singing all over Everett during the pandemic, will now be singing Valentine’s Day-themed songs on the patio of Kane’s Donuts’ Route 1 location in Saugus the morning of Sunday, Feb. 14. Kane’s is collecting donations to benefit the local nonprofit Christopher’s Haven—a home for children and families when cancer hits home—and the legacy donut shop has decided to match the total amount raised.

Join Todd Angilly and spread the love this Valentine’s Day at Kane’s. He will appear at the Saugus location, 1575 Broadway, from 9-11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.