Rob DiLoreto Ready to Carry on Crimson Tide’s Proud Sports Tradition

Rob DiLoreto played youth baseball, Pop Warner football, Immaculate Conception CYO basketball and Everett High School baseball and football, so he knows first hand about the great tradition of Everett sports.

“Obviously I’m filled with pride and humility right now and just so honored to be selected to be the next head football coach at Everett,” DiLoreto said Monday.

DiLoreto, 54, is a 1984 graduate of Everett High School. He played one season as a quarterback and safety for the 1983 Crimson Tide for Head Coach Andy Guarino. DiLoreto went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He also holds a Master’s degree in Secondary Education from Salem State University. He is currently the dean of students at Arlington High School.

Among his football coaching achievements, DiLoreto led Pope John XXIII to a victory in the Super Bowl in 1998. He coached his sons, Robert and Cory, at Reading High School. Cory, a two-time Super Bowl quarterback for the Rockets, is a baseball player at Northeastern University.

Many people knew Rob’s father, Robert DiLoreto, the legendary photographer and widely admired owner of Nordel Photography Studio in Everett for many years.

On Wednesday, Rob DiLoreto was scheduled to meet with his Everett High football players for the first time via Zoom. “We’re all so excited to get going,” said the new coach.

DiLoreto has hired Everett physical education teacher Christopher Miller as the varsity assistant head coach. He hopes to keep the current coaching staff in place.

Everett’s season opener is slated for April 16 against Revere, who is the defending Northeastern Conference champion and coming off a 10-1 season that ended in a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Melrose in the North Sectional finals.

Revere Coach Lou Cicatelli has several players returning to his program.

“I know Coach Cicatelli very well, he’s a dear friend,” said DiLoreto. “I know they’re very well coached and I followed them right through their playoff run and I was rooting for them all the way.”

If attendance is not limited due to the coronavirus, Revere officials expect one of the largest crowds in years for the game in mid-April.

“There will be a tremendous build-up for that game in both communities,” said Revere Director of Athletics Frank Shea.

DiLoreto said his parents, Robert and Nancy DiLoreo, would have been proud to see their son take the helm of the Everett High football program.

“Everett is in my roots – I’m a proud man from the Village section of Everett,” said DiLoreto. “The DiLoreto family has owned property in the Village since the early 1900s. That’s over 100 years. I’m just so proud of my heritage. And I know my father, who worked really hard and had a small business in the city of Everett for over 50 years – I think he’s really gleaming with pride from Heaven right now. I’m just happy to be able to share in that moment with him and my mom as well up in Heaven.”