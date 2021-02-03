City Holds Last-Day Ceremony for Retiring Ragucci

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and a small group of City leaders joined former mayor – and retiring Assistant City Clerk – David Ragucci for last-day ceremony on Jan. 28 in the Council Chambers.

“The moment was bittersweet as I was honored to wish former Mayor David Ragucci a happy retirement after 38-plus years of public service,” said Mayor DeMaria. “David is a true son of Everett and his love for this city knows no bounds.”

Three Mayors in Stead…Former Mayor David Ragucci, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and former Mayor John Hanlon all pose for a photo upon the retirement of Ragucci Jan. 28.

Council President Wayne Matewsky presents a Citation from the City Council to retiring Assistant Clerk David Ragucci on Jan. 28.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented former mayor, and retiring Assistant Clerk, David Ragucci with a Citation of Appreciation from the City upon his official retirement on Jan. 28.

Ragucci has had many titles besides being the former Mayor of Everett. He was also an Everett Alderman, City Councilor, Assistant Clerk of Everett, Member of the Everett Redevelopment Authority, State Investigator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and he was the Stoneham Town Manager.

“That is an amazing list of accomplishments and titles but I must say the title I am most proud to address him as is friend,” said DeMaria. “I wish him the best of everything as he takes time to enjoy life after such a dedicated career in public service.”