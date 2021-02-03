Cases of COVID-19 Steadily on the Decline

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett backed off again last week from a major surge coming after the holidays, going down from the 600 range two weeks ago to the 200 range this week and last week.

The percent positive rate is also on the decline this week, at just over 10 percent.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases has dropped steadily over the last three weeks, signaling that the holiday surge of cases has come and gone now. There were 272 cases reported last week, and that has now dropped to 225 this week.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Feb. 2 – 23

•Monday, Feb. 1 – 20

•Sunday, Jan. 31 – 31

•Saturday, Jan. 30 – 49

•Friday, Jan. 29 – 16

•Thursday, Jan. 28 – 33

•Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 40

•Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 13

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m.

Additionally, there is a new testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.