The 600 Groundbreaking

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria proudly hosted the groundbreaking of The 600 development at the future 600 Broadway location on January 25. The City of Everett has been working diligently with the development team, A10 Associates, Volnay Capital, and Context, to begin this project.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the development team, John Tocco and Ricky Beliveau, at the

groundbreaking on Monday with City officials.

A rendering of the mixed-use apartment building at the top of Broadway.

“It was very exciting to host the groundbreaking of The 600,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I have been looking forward to this day since the planning stages began. The 600 will be located in the heart of the City and it will be a fantastic addition to our community.”

This new development will encompass the properties between 594-602 Broadway and will provide a mixed-use development to the community. There will be jobs created, residential units, retail space, restaurant space, and a roof deck with outdoor kitchens. The 600 will help further the City’s efforts to enhance their economic development. The project is anticipated to be completed in the Spring of 2022.