Holiday COVID-19 Surge Hits Everett With More Than 600 Cases Last Week

he numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett hit a surge last week, hitting what City officials said was the post-holiday surge of cases. For the first time, Everett had more than 600 cases in a week – logging 688 over the last week.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the Public Health Department has looked into the surge, and in fact, they believe it is largely due to gatherings during and after the holiday week.

“Another day over 100 cases,” he said last week. “Our Director of Public Health has looked into the cause of this and studied the data. Sixteen days after Christmas, and nine days after New Year’s Eve- we are hitting the surge that we tried so hard to discourage. These cases are coming from private gatherings inside of homes as well as family to family transmission. Please don’t lose faith. We are hopeful that once this holiday surge passes we will get to a ‘reasonable’ number of cases.”

There had been more than 400 cases per week reported for most of December.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Jan. 12 – 36

•Monday, Jan. 11 – 60

•Sunday, Jan. 10 – 108

•Saturday, Jan. 9 – 115

•Friday, Jan. 8 – 123

•Thursday, Jan. 7 – 119

•Wednesday, Jan. 6 – 88

•Tuesday, Jan. 5 – 39

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m.