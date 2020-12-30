Obituaries 12-30-2020

George Mardirosian

Gulf Oil Retiree

George T. Mardirosian, 92, of Everett entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 23 after a brief illness.

A longtime Everett resident, George served proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. After the war he began working for Gulf Oil Company as an oil tank truck driver until retirement.

He was the beloved husband of the late Josephine “Pena” (Puopolo) for over 68 years when she passed in 2015, dear and devoted father of Jane Saraceni and her husband, John; Linda Celata and her husband, Edward; and Gail White and her longtime partner, Billy O’Keefe. He was the brother of the late Louise Beaty, Leo Mardirosian and Josephine Murphy and the Proud Papa of eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, Ste. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 would be sincerely appreciated. Due to restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, his memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett 617.387.3120

Dolores Loretta DeVito

A Very Loving and Caring Person

Dolores Loretta DeVito, 77, of Everett, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Saturday, December 26 in the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born in Everett, Loretta remained a lifelong resident. A very loving and caring person, Loretta was happiest being around and doting on all her family. She was the devoted daughter of the late Salvatore Libassi and Anna Dascoli, beloved wife for over 59 years of the late John Francis DeVito, Sr., who passed in July of 2020; dear and devoted mother of Maria Magliochetti and her husband, Michael of N. Andover, Christine DeMarco and her husband, Steven of Everett, Stephanie DeVito of Everett and John Francis DeVito, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Burlington; dear sister of Joanne McKillop of Everett, Joseph Dascoli of Middleton and the late Simone Libassi. Loretta is also survived by her loving and cherished grandchildren: Michael Magliochetti and his fiancee, Kristine, Michael Magliochetti, Kristin, Steven Jr, and Sofia DeMarco and John Francis III, Julia and Natalie DeVito.

Due to restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19 and for the safety, concern and well being for those they love, private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Loretta’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett- 617.387.3120

Frances DeSantis

She Will Be Truly Missed By All Who Knew Her

Frances (DePaolo) DeSantis of Revere passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 15 at the age of 89. Born in Chelsea on April 19, 1931 to the late Anthony and Lena (Belmonte), she was the beloved wife of 67 years of Joseph DeSantis, devoted mother of Joseph DeSantis of Revere, Janice DeSantis and her longtime companion, Rob McPherson of Chelsea and James DeSantis of Revere; cherished grandmother of Joseph DeSantis Jr. and his wife, Erin, John, Jenae and Rachael DeSantis; adored great grandmother of Lola Bartlett and is also lovingly survived by many cousins. Frances graduated Revere High School with the Class of 1949 and went on to graduate from Fisher Junior College. She was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her three children and later her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling and loved to travel. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.