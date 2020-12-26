Obituaries 12-23-2020

Christina Troville

Will be forever loved

Christina A. Troville passed away on Monday, Dec. 14 at Boston Children’s Hospital following complications from her second lung transplant. She was 18 years old.

Christina has been living courageously with pulmonary disease for most of her very brief life.

Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of Jamette A. (Shipp) Troville and the late Thomas J. “T.J.” Troville, Jr. Residing in Everett and attending local schools here, she was presently a member of the 11th grade class at the Devens School in Everett. Her limitations did not prevent her from enjoying playing basketball, joining the school color- guard or dreaming of pursuing a future career in engineering.

She enjoyed drawing and listening to music, playing her guitar and caring for her pets, cats, “Sox” and “Phoebe,” a dog, “Piper,” and parakeets “Cupcake” and “Spartacus” belonging to her grandparents.

She will be the forever loved daughter of Jamette A. (Shipp) Troville of Everett and the late Thomas J. “T.J.” Troville, Jr.; dear sister of William T. Troville of Everett, cherished granddaughter of Thomas J., Sr. and Jean (Salvo) Troville of Everett, Mary B. Pierre

and her husband, Oral of Taunton; adored niece of Brian J. Troville and his wife, Laura of East Boston, Dominique Ferrante and her husband, Daniel of Everett, Venita Schandorf and her husband, Sai of Minnesota and Jimmy Le of California.

Funeral arrangements were by the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea.

Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFH.com.

Should friends desire, contributions in Christina’s memory should be directed to the Boston Children’s HospitalTrust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

www.childrenshospital.org/site/Donation.

Nancy Cassetta

Beloved wife for 40 years

Nancy (Melchionda) Cassetta of Revere passed away on December 16 at the age of 96.

Born in Revere on July 2, 1924 to the late Michael and Carmelinda (Sarnecharo), she was the beloved wife for 40 years of the late Santo, devoted mother of Diane Iovanna and Ronald of Plymouth, cherished grandmother of David Iovanna and Tara of Plymouth, Greg Iovanna and Jessica of Duxbury and Steven Iovanna and Erin of Plymouth and adored great grandmother of Emily, Francesca, Gabby, Stella, and Abby.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, Funeral Services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Frances DeSantis

She will be truly missed by all who knew her

Frances (DePaolo) DeSantis of Revere passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 15 at the age of 89.

Frances was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1949 and went on to graduate from Fisher Junior College. She was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her three children and later on her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, loved to travel and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Born in Chelsea on April 19, 1931 to the late Anthony and Lena (Belmonte), she was the devoted mother of Joseph DeSantis of Revere, Janice DeSantis and her longtime companion, Rob McPherson of Chelsea and James DeSantis of Revere; cherished grandmother of Joseph DeSantis Jr. and his wife, Erin, John, Jenae and Rachael DeSantis and adored great grandmother of Lola Bartlett. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins.

Due to the current spike in COVID-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, Funeral Services will be privately held for the immediate family under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org. For guestbook please visit www.buonfiglio.com