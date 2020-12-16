News First Shipment by Independent Staff • December 16, 2020 • 0 Comments The BMC supply team walking the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine to the pharmacy on Monday morning. The first deliveries of vaccine will be administered to front-line medical workers on Wednesday morning. Pharmacy technicians loading the first two trays into the freezer in the inpatient pharmacy, 1,950 doses total. BMC was one of 145 sites across America to receive their first COVID vaccine dosages as part of the federal Operation Warp Speed project.