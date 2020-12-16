COVID-19 Briefs

Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Stay in Double Digits Day over Day

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett continued in a steady upward trend this week, reporting the highest numbers in a week for some time.

The City saw the most cases reported over the past week than at any time since the spring, logging 449 cases. That was up from 410 cases reported in the previous week. There were 293 cases three weeks ago.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Dec. 15-30

•Monday, Dec. 14-52

•Sunday, Dec. 13-92

•Saturday, Dec. 12-73

•Friday, Dec. 11-50

•Thursday, Dec. 10-66

•Wednesday, Dec. 9-55

•Tuesday, Dec. 8 – 31

Everett is still a beneficiary of the state Stop the Spread testing program and there is ample free testing all over the city right now through Dec. 31. There is no appointment necessary, and test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours.

COVID-19 Testing Holiday Schedule

Because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, there will be some modifications to the City of Everett’s COVID-19 testing schedule due to the testing labs closure and inability to process samples. Below please find the changes for the week of Christmas:

•Wednesday, December 23rd – Closed at 1pm

•Thursday, December 24th – Closed

•Friday, December 25th – Closed

Testing will resume on Saturday, December 26th at 12pm at the Rivergreen Park Parking Lot.

During the week of New Years, the following changes will occur:

•Wednesday, December 30th – Closed at 1pm

•Thursday, December 31st – Closed

•Friday, January 1st – Closed

Testing will resume on Saturday, January 2 at noon at the Rivergreen Park Parking Lot.

The COVID-19 testing site for senior citizens at Pope John XXIII High School will also be cancelled during this time beginning on Wednesday, December 23rd. Depending on the availability of additional CARES Act funding, this program may continue in the future.

COVID-19 Testing Site Temporary Location: Dec. 18 and 19

On Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, the City of Everett is temporarily moving the COVID-19 testing site from the Rivergreen Park Parking Lot to the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center at 47 Elm St.

Testing will occur between noon-6 p.m. each day and this will be a walk-up service. There is parking available at the center as well as on street parking and overflow parking at Everett High School and the DCR hockey rink. Public transportation is also available close by. It is important for those who get tested indoors to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.