News Annual Thanksgiving Dinner/Holiday Drive by Independent Staff • November 25, 2020 • 0 Comments Fred and Michele Capone donated candy to assist the Schiavo Associates with their annual Thanksgiving dinner. The couple also donated to the Club’s annual holiday toy drive. “The Schiavo Club is a great group of people who help so many individuals and families throughout the year. Their Thanksgiving dinner is one of the best in the City and we are happy to donate every year. The members put a lot of love into the meal, and residents look forward to attending the annual event. Although the pandemic will not permit the community to gather, we are thrilled that the Club is continuing this wonderful tradition via delivery,” said Fred and Michele. Fred and Michele ask that each of us consider helping others this season. “There are so many people in need and every charitable act helps. If possible, follow the Schiavo Club’s example and find a way to give back to our great community,” they concluded.