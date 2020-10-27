News in Brief

Holiday Assistance Program for Income Eligible Everett Residents

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Office of Human Services invites low income Everett residents to apply for holiday meal and toy assistance. Applications will be taken at The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St. at the rear entrance, Thursdays from 9- 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 – 3 p.m., Fridays from 9 – 11:30 a.m., October 29, Nov. 5 and 6 only.

Applicants should have proof of residence (Everett only), birth certificates for underage dependents, and verification of low income status. Applications will not be taken over the phone. During the current health crisis, you must wear a mask, have a temperature check, remain socially distant and outside the rear entrance of the Connolly Center until you are called. Please only one member each family. For additional information please call The Office of Human Services at 617.394.2260 or 617.394.2323

COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

Small businesses throughout the Commonwealth have faced multiple challenges throughout the pandemic. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts recently announced $50.8 million in grants available to support small businesses, microenterprises, and their employees, families and communities that have been negatively impacted by as a direct result of the pandemic.

The application will be available through November 12, at noon.

“Small businesses have been hurt substantially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This financial assistance will allow them to stay in business for another, day, week or month. I encourage all Everett small business owners who qualify to apply for this assistance.”

Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) will be overseeing these funds to businesses experiencing economic hardship and a loss of income due to COVID-19. The funds for the program were appropriated through the Commonwealth’s Supplemental Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 as well as through the CARES Act of 2020. These funds are divided into two programs, Small Business Grants for 5 or Fewer Employees and Small Business Grants for 50 or Few Employees.

In order to be eligible, businesses must meet the criteria for one of these programs. For more information about the programs and eligibility, please visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/covid-19-response/covid-19-grants-massachusetts-small-businesses.