News Flash Chance by Independent Staff • October 27, 2020 • 0 Comments Everett High School held its Senior Photo event last week and and the prior week, givingmembers of the Class of 2021 the chance to have a professional picture taken for theyearbook. The event was organized by Art Coordinator Amanda Gil (left) and art teacherKatherine McKie (right). Seniors were given time slots to arrive at the main entrance toEHS, where several photo stations were set up at safe distances. Above, SuperintendentPriya Tahiliani and EHS Vice Principal Cory McCarthy stop by the check-in table to say helloto Gil and McKie.