Flash Chance

Everett High School held its Senior Photo event last week and and the prior week, giving
members of the Class of 2021 the chance to have a professional picture taken for the
yearbook. The event was organized by Art Coordinator Amanda Gil (left) and art teacher
Katherine McKie (right). Seniors were given time slots to arrive at the main entrance to
EHS, where several photo stations were set up at safe distances. Above, Superintendent
Priya Tahiliani and EHS Vice Principal Cory McCarthy stop by the check-in table to say hello
to Gil and McKie.

