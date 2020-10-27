City Offers Several Halloween Activities, from Trick-or-Treat to Community Movies

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has announced that Halloween will not be cancelled in the City of Everett. The Mayor is looking forward to having a safe and spooky holiday for the residents of Everett. Trick-or-treating will happen on Saturday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m., and for those who feel unsure about going trick-or-treating, there are multiple other options to participate in the citywide celebrations.

“Children look forward to Halloween festivities all year long,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Trick-or-treating and COVID-19 safety are not mutually exclusive. Residents can take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing. Our children need some sort of normalcy while remaining safe. For anyone who may feel uncomfortable going trick-or-treating, we have provided other options for a safe and happy Halloween.”

We ask that those who choose to go trick-or-treating please follow the CDC guidelines to have a safe Halloween:

•Wear a mask (costume mask is not a substitute)

•Use hand sanitizer

•Stay with your own household/family

•Practice social distancing

For those who are handing out candy to the trick-or-treaters, we ask that you take steps to help make trick-treating safe. Some suggestions would be to hand out treats outdoors or set up a station with individually bagged treats.

There will be 12 stations set up throughout the city to provide trick-or-treaters with hand sanitizer and masks. Everett Police and Fire Departments will be patrolling the streets during trick-or-treating hours to enforce COVID-19 and CDC guidelines. Additionally, the City’s Inspectional Services Department will be spread throughout the City to ensure adherence to the guidelines.The timeframe of 5pm-7pm will be strictly enforced.

Families who feel that trick-or-treating is not safe this year have other options to celebrate.

•On Thursday, October 29, from 3-6 p.m. at the City of Everett Recreation Center, we will be distributing pumpkins alongside a decorating kit for a pumpkin decorating contest. For submissions, please email your photo to [email protected] by Sunday November 1, 2020.

•On Friday October 30, the Everett Police Department will be hosting a Drive-Thru Trick or Treating event for children under 12-years-old. The spooky event will be held at the Everett Police Department located at 45 Elm St. Chief Mazzie encourages all children to “stay in their vehicles and follow the Officers through the haunted gauntlet where you may find some treats.” •On Halloween night, Mayor DeMaria will be hosting a drive-in movie at RiverGreen Park showing the Disney Pixar movie, ‘Coco.’ Gates open at 5 p.m. and spots are limited to the first 120 vehicles. Masks are required outside of the vehicle. Residents are asked to please practice social distancing.