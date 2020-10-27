News

Brandon Conde Day

The pervasiveness of COVID-19 didn’t hamper the City’s enthusiasm for the 2nd annual
Brandon Conde Day in Everett on Oct. 24 – with numerous friends and family celebrating
Saturday afternoon and contributing to fund his physical therapy program. A robust
fundraising and celebratory effort took place on Thursday and Friday at City Hall and in
the Everett Public Schools as well. Conde had a tragic fall in the summer of 2019 that left
the former Everett High football standout paralyzed. He continues to seek treatment from
the fall and was happy to be out celebrating his day on Saturday. Here Conde (front), is
pictured with friends Jessica Trejo, Widmac Laterion, Father Jean Conde and friend Eric
Chajon.

