News Brandon Conde Day by Independent Staff • October 27, 2020 • 0 Comments The pervasiveness of COVID-19 didn’t hamper the City’s enthusiasm for the 2nd annualBrandon Conde Day in Everett on Oct. 24 – with numerous friends and family celebratingSaturday afternoon and contributing to fund his physical therapy program. A robustfundraising and celebratory effort took place on Thursday and Friday at City Hall and inthe Everett Public Schools as well. Conde had a tragic fall in the summer of 2019 that leftthe former Everett High football standout paralyzed. He continues to seek treatment fromthe fall and was happy to be out celebrating his day on Saturday. Here Conde (front), ispictured with friends Jessica Trejo, Widmac Laterion, Father Jean Conde and friend EricChajon.