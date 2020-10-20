News Local Color by Independent Staff • October 20, 2020 • 0 Comments One doesn’t need to go miles to the north to catch some brilliant fall colors this year, asthe HarborWalk and Malden River trails provide plenty of fresh air and bright fall colorsthis year. Along the Malden River at RiverGreen Park, reds, yellows and oranges provide abackdrop for a ton of water birds getting ready for their migration south. The HarborWalk along Encore Boston Harbor has no shortage of fall colors like these orangeMarigolds along the waterfront. With pleasant weather forecast for this fall, and COVID-19 curtailing a lot of travel, Everett residents have been out and about in the “urban forest” this year.