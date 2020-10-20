Early Voting Sees Brisk Start; More Voters than 2016 Expected

More than 700 people have already voted early in person in Everett for the Nov. 3 General Election, with another 7,000 ballots already out for the vote by mail option as the highly-anticipated presidential election begins its churn towards a result.

“The early voting period started last weekend and we had about 700 people vote in person over three days,” said City Clerk Sergio Cornelio on Tuesday. “We haven’t had any complaints and everyone feels safe. The mail-in voting is underway. Ballots got here a little later than we wanted them to from the state, but we’ve mailed out more than 7,000. By the end of it all, the mail-in will be about double the 4,000 that came in the State Primary. I believe by Election Day, we will already have about 9,000 to 10,000 people who have already voted or we’ll have their ballot in hand.”

Cornelio said they expect a turnout of about 6,000 people on Election Day, Nov. 3, and he believes there will be more voters in 2020 than in 2016.

In 2016, there were 14,500 votes cast in the General Election, highlighted by the race between President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. This time around, he expects there to be 16,000 ballots cast in total.

There are also more registered voters this time around, with more than 21,000 registered voters for the election, which is up 1,500 over 2016. The last day to register to vote in the General Election is Saturday, October 24.

If an Everett resident prefers to vote by mail, the last day to submit an application to vote by mail is Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5 p.m.

“During these unprecedented times, we want the residents of the City of Everett to be able to exercise their right to vote during this election as safely as possible,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “We have provided options for the residents to cast their vote and let their voices be heard.”

On Election Day, the City of Everett has selected temporary polling locations, which are the same locations that were available in the Primary Election.

The side entrance to Everett City Hall on Church Street will be open that day between 2-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Voter registration may also be done online at www.registertovotema.com.

Early voting will continue for 14 days this time around. Early voters are asked to please use the side entrance of Everett City Hall on Church Street during the following dates and times:

•Wednesday, October 21 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

•Thursday, October 22 2:30- 7:30 p.m.

•Friday, October 23 9:00 am – 2 p.m.

•Saturday, October 24 9:00 am – 2 p.m.

•Sunday, October 25 9:00 am – 2 p.m.

•Monday, October 26 2:30 pm – 7:30 pm

•Tuesday, October 27 9:00 am – 2 p.m.

•Wednesday, October 28 9:00 am – 2 p.m.

•Thursday, October 29 2:30 pm – 7:30 p.m.

•Friday, October 30 9:00 am – 2 p.m.