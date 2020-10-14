News in Brief

Holiday Assistance Program for Income Eligible Everett Residents

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Office of Human Services invites low income Everett residents to apply for holiday meal and toy assistance. Applications will be taken at The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St. at the rear entrance, Thursdays from 9- 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 – 3 p.m., Fridays from 9 – 11:30 a.m. , October 22, 23, 29, Nov. 5 and 6 only.

Applicants should have proof of residence (Everett only), birth certificates for underage dependents, and verification of low income status. Applications will not be taken over the phone. During the current health crisis, you must wear a mask, have a temperature check, remain socially distant and outside the rear entrance of the Connolly Center until you are called. Please only one member each family. For additional information please call The Office of Human Services at 617.394.2260 or 617.394.2323

Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Stay in Double Digits Day Over Day

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett continues to stay in the double digits every day with the last week (Tuesday to Tuesday) registering 90 new cases in the city.

The numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Oct. 13 – 16

•Monday, Oct. 12 – 13

•Sunday, Oct. 11 – 11

•Saturday, Oct. 10 – 12

•Friday, Oct. 9 – 11

•Thursday, Oct. 8 – 8

•Wednesday, Oct. 7 – 13

•Tuesday, Oct. 6 – 6

Everett is still a beneficiary of the state Stop the Spread testing program and there is ample free testing all over the city right now through Oct. 31. There is no appointment necessary, and test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours. The sites and times are as follows:

•Mondays – Big Flo Park, Chelsea Street, 7 a.m. to noon.

Glendale Park, noon to 6 p.m.

•Tuesdays – Sacramone Park, noon to 6 p.m.

•Wednesdays – Little Flo Park, Nichols Street, 7 a.m. to noon.

Edith Street Park, noon to 6 p.m.

•Thursdays, RiverGreen Parking Lot Drive Thru Testing, noon to 6 p.m.

•Fridays, Swan Street Park, 7 a.m. to noon.

Everett City Hall, noon to 6 p.m.

•Saturdays, RiverGreen Parking Lot Drive Thru Testing, noon to 6 p.m.