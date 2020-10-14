Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Announces 27 Negative COVID Tests

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office today announced that 27 incarcerated individuals tested for COVID-19 over the past week have all tested negative.

“At the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, we are following a medically driven model, guided by the Department of Public Health (DPH) and our outside, infectious disease physician, with whom we are in daily contact – sometimes multiple times a day,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “We have followed every directive given to us by these medical experts, and will continue to do so.”

Seventeen (17) of the 27 had been retested on the advice of our infectious disease physician following a previous positive test in one housing unit last week. All 17 have now tested negative twice and the unit’s quarantine will now be lifted.

Of the remaining 10 tests, only one was for a symptomatic individual.

“As the Commonwealth continues its phased reopening, we recognize there is an increased risk of COVID entering our facility. We are not a fortress on a hill, but rather a part of the community and we must all remain vigilant,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “The health, wellness and safety of all those who work at, live in and visit the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction are – and will continue to be – our top priorities.”