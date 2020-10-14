Mayor Hires Former RMV Director as New Chief of Staff

Mayor Carlo DeMaria hired the former state Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) Director Erin Devaney as the new chief of staff.

Devaney considered a very talented government, upper-level manager, and had steered the RMV in a good direction for a few years before having to resign in June 2019. Devaney once worked at City Hall some years ago with the mayor, and now will make a return as his top aide.

Devaney, who is an attorney, will serve as the Mayor’s Chief of Staff. She holds a JD from Suffolk University Law School and a BS in Political Science from the College of the Holy Cross. With more than 20 years in government service, Erin brings a wide-range of experience in upper level performance management, project administration, and strategic planning.

His former Chief of Staff, Kevin O’Donnell, is still working close to the mayor and, sources said, is heading up a human resources role as those in that department have been reallocated to critical positions outside of City Hall.

Devaney’s hiring brings in a seasoned manager of a statewide agency, and comes also with two other hires in the Communications Department – with the recent departure of Michelle Fenelon and reallocation of Tom Philbin. Hired for Communications were Michelle Doucette and Vanessa Alvarado.

“I am excited to welcome Erin, Michelle, and Vanessa to the City Administration. I am confident in their abilities and willingness to help further the mission of the City of Everett and my Administration,” said the mayor. “It has been my commitment to hire more bi-lingual employees. Michelle and Vanessa are a great start.”

All three of the new employees started work on Tuesday.

Doucette, MBA, will serve as the City’s Communication Specialist. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration, as well as a BS in Marketing and Public Relations both from Suffolk University. Doucette brings an extensive background in Communications, website development, and content creation. She will bring her extensive background in government communications to Everett’s team. Doucette is also fluent in Italian. Alvarado will be serving as the City’s Public Information Officer. She is a recent graduate of Loyola University New Orleans where she received her BA in Mass Communication with a minor in Latin American studies. Alvarado brings a new perspective to the Communication’s team with an extensive background in journalism, graphic design, strategy, and branding. She is fluent in Spanish, and will further the City’s communications efforts with English and Spanish media outlets