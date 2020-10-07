Second Annual Everett Community Art Walk Brings Art to Local Parks

Integral Arts Everett kicked off the second annual Everett Community Art Walk last weekend, but instead of placing local artist work in various businesses around the city, reproductions have been placed throughout the City’s park system – a way to keep the event going for another year and keep people safe and inspired.

The Art Walk is a city-wide month-long art scavenger hunt in which participants are invited to explore the city to find artwork hidden outdoors in 21 local parks and playgrounds. The exhibit will be on display from October 3 through November 6, and participants can view artwork at any time. Participation is suitable for all ages, free, and open to the public.

Integral Arts Everett founder Karyn Alzayer premiered the second annual Everett Art-

Walk this past Saturday, Oct. 3, in a unique format to help social distancing and also to be

inspired by local artists outside in the fall air. The walk features numerous pieces placed

in 21 of the City’s parks and green spaces. Reproductions can be seen, and then accessed online via a cell phone.

Alzayer is enjoying stop one on the tour, which runs through Nov. 6 and is accessible any time the parks are open.

Explore the map online and take a socially-distanced walk to find artwork printed on weatherproof signage. Use a cell phone to visit the website page for each piece to learn more about the artist and the piece. Participants are once again encouraged to explore our great city in search of all the artwork.

Karyn Alzayer, Founder and Board President of Integral Arts Everett, said of this year’s Art Walk, “Last year we sent you to explore Everett’s local businesses; this year we’re sending you out to explore Everett’s Parks and green spaces. With Everett so profoundly affected by Covid-19, we couldn’t safely send people to business and indoor locations, but we can still celebrate local art and artists as long as we do so safely.”

Integral Arts asks all Art Walk participants to please wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from anyone who is not part of your household. Those who would prefer to see the art without venturing out can still explore the artwork virtually by visiting www.integralartseverett.org/artwalk-2020.html where printable maps of art locations can also be found.

See Integral Arts Everett’s website at www.integralartseverett.org or contact us at [email protected] for more information.

The Everett Community Art Walk is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.