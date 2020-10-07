News in Brief

Attention Water User: Hydrant Flushing Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 – Friday, Nov. 13th, 2020

The Water Department will be flushing water mains throughout the City beginning October 6th through November 13th 2020. The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment build up in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing as well, temporary reduction in pressure.

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain your laundry, especially white materials.

Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period.

Prior to washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later. Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry and/or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check your water carefully prior to doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

Hydrant flushing will be performed between the hours of 8 A.M. and 8 P.M. Monday through Friday. The Water Department appreciates your patience as we work to improve the quality of the drinking water. If you would like additional information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.

“Adopt a Senior” Holiday Program

The Holiday Season is a time for reflecting, celebration and giving. This year is no different. Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are launching the “Adopt a Senior Program.” Many seniors are alone on holidays and more this year feeling isolated during the current health crisis. This program is designed to add some comfort and joy into our senior’s lives.

We are requesting donations of, toiletries, sundries, socks (white only, crew or ankle) soaps, hand lotions, sanitizers, a house coat/dress, gloves and hats. All items MUST be new and in its original packaging. Donations will be accepted at The Connolly Center (REAR DOOR ONLY) Thursdays and Fridays from 9am until 12 noon, beginning Thursday October 29 through Friday November 27, 2020. These items will be distributed anonymously to seniors in need. Hopefully we can spread some joy into the life of a senior. We thank you in advance. If you have any questions please call us at The Connolly Center, 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260…. Please ask for Margaret.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Recommends Simple Steps to Avoid Falls

One in four Americans aged 65+ falls each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital and nursing home admissions among older adults.

Although falls are prevalent in older adults, there could be many ways to help your loved one continue to live safely in their own home.

Falls and accidents seldom “just happen.” Usually there are at least several contributing factors that lead to a fall. The danger in some of these factors can be eliminated or reduced by taking simple steps recommended by Mystic Valley Elder Services to make an elder’s home safer. Read more to find out a room-by-room breakdown of some of these steps:

Bathrooms: Place a rubber mat or rubber safety strips in the tub or shower. Install sturdy grab bars in the tub/shower area to provide support. Have a night light available to use after dark and in the middle of the night.

Bedrooms: Use night lights or bedside, remote-controlled light switches. Place the telephone in an area easy to get to and keep the cord out of walking pathways. Consider a cordless telephone.

Stairs and hallways: Put light switches conveniently at both the top and bottom of stairs. Make sure carpeting is not loose or buckling and use non-skid treads on stairs. Both sides of each stairway should have sturdy handrails running their entire lengths. Avoid waxing hardwood floors that could create a slippery surface.

Living areas: Secure and place electrical/telephone cords out of walking pathways. Remove throw rugs that might slide or attach non-skid strips to rug backings. Furniture should be arranged to allow for unobstructed walkways. It is important to keep floors clear of clutter.

Other tips to prevent falls:

• You should also be aware of clothing and behavior that can help create a safer environment. You should wear well-fitted, flat, rubber-soled shoes to prevent slipping.

• Do not walk or climb stairs with arms loaded—always leave a hand free for balance.

• Slowly get out of bed and slowly rise from sitting to avoid dizziness.

• Make sure to have your vision tested regularly and keeps your glasses clean.

• Be aware of any medications you are taking that could cause difficulty with balance.

• You should be discussing the falls with your primary care physician to see if there is a medical condition that needs attention.

The dangerous situation created by a fall is frequently compounded by the inability to call for help. Personal emergency response systems should be installed whenever someone appears to be at risk of falling. The systems provide 24-hour access to emergency help, giving both the elder and family members some sense of security.

For more information on services provided by Mystic Valley elder Services, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Welcome to Hofstra University!

Hofstra University is excited to welcome the newest members of the Pride. We look forward to seeing how they will make a positive impact in their communities as HU World Changers!

Victoria Chaparro of Everett

Christian Vernet of Everett

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.

Everett Resident Graduates Stonehill College

Damir Durakovic, of Everett, graduated with the Class of 2020 during a virtual Commencement Ceremony this summer at Stonehill College.

Initially scheduled for Sunday, May 17 with a traditional in-person format but knocked off course by COVID-19, Stonehill’s 69th Commencement finally took place on Saturday, August 8 making history as the College’s first virtual Commencement and the first ever held in August. Another big change this year was the presentation of candidates for master’s degrees.

Live-streamed from Stonehill’s McCarthy Auditorium in the Thomas and Donna May School of Arts & Sciences building the ceremony addressed 630 undergraduates, 13 graduates, their families, and a wider audience of Stonehill faculty, staff, alumni, and friends.

In prerecorded remarks, Commencement speaker New England Patriots star Matthew Slater drew on his career as a three-time Super Bowl Champion to hail the Class of 2020 for their ability to endure, persevere and thrive in the face of adversity.

Stonehill is a Catholic college located near Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts.