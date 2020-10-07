Janine Balistreri Announces Her Write-In Candidacy for U.S. Representative, District 7

Janine (Adiletto) Balistreri announces that she is a write-in candidate for Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020 for U.S. Representative of MA, District 7, unenrolled.

Janine Balistreri, a lifetime Massachusetts resident. Born in Everett, MA, and raised in Everett and Medford. Mother of two daughters and grandmother of three grandchildren.

A graduate of Bunker Hill Community College with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and a Paralegal Certificate in law. Currently working on an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. A former United States Homeland security agent at TSA.

“It is my honor and privilege to be a Write-in candidate for District 7, I will work for you.”

“We the People need to remember that Freedom is not Free“ I think of myself as a Patriot and remember all the past Patriots.”

My priorities will be if elected, to work toward getting money and resources for district 7. To be a voice for the people.

I would be honored to be your U.S. Representative of MA, District 7.

Please Write-In Janine Balistreri on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020

Thank you in advance.

Facebook: Janine Balistreri for Congress

Twitter: Janine Balistreri for Congress

Website: janinelovesboston.comhttps://ballotpedia.org/Janine_Balistreri