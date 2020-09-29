DeMaria Calls for Council to Pull License on Joseph’s Lodging House on Broadway

After a federal drug bust for methamphetamines, and what the City says is a long history of police activity, Mayor Carlo DeMaria this week called for the City Council to revoke the rooming house license for Joseph’s Lodging House on Broadway.

The lodging house, at 312-314 Broadway has fallen under disfavor for some time, going back to a number of calls for service since 2018. That was compounded last week when federal agents arrested a resident of the establishment for distribution of methamphetamines.

“I write…to request that you consider revoking the rooming house license that has been awarded to 312-314 Broadway, also named ‘Joseph’s Lodge,’” read a letter from the Mayor’s Office last week. “Within the last day, there was an arrest of an individual who was charged by a Federal Agency for distributing a large amount methamphetamine via search warrant.”

That arrest came on Sept. 23 for a man wanted on a federal warrant.

According to the police logs provided by the mayor from 2018 to the current time, there were 69 calls to the lodging house address, and 41 were for incidents inside or on the property. Most of those were for disturbances and medical issues – according to those statistics.

Councilor Michael McLaughlin – who represents the area in Ward 6 – said he supports the uses of sober houses and recovery houses in the community, but felt there needed to be a closer look at this property.

“I absolutely understand Mayor DeMaria’s feelings regarding this lodging house license for the number of calls requesting service over the last three plus years, but I strongly believe every license holder deserves a fair and open hearing and process before we as a Council revoke any license,” he said. “That being said, I fully support a strong conversation with the owner of this license happening as soon as possible, but we can’t and shouldn’t ever just revoke a license without due process.”

A hearing before the Council is expected soon.