News ‘You Son of a Gun!’ by Independent Staff • September 22, 2020 • 0 Comments In the famous words of the late Paul Russo, it couldn’t have been said any more appropriately Monday morning. On Monday morning, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and a host of family, friends and Connolly Center faithful gathered to dedicate a bench in front of the Center to Russo – who passed away in May. Here, relatives Carol Puopolo and Debbie Penta Petrone sit on the dedicated bench with Paul Russo’s memorial plaque between them.