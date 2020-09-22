City Advertises Position for Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The City has advertised a new position at City Hall looking for a person to lead efforts to make the workforce more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

The Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is a new department in the City proposed by Mayor Carlo DeMaria in his mid-term address last January – long before many others in surrounding communities added such offices in the wake of the summer protests.

The initiative was put on hold last spring due to COVID-19, but has now picked up with the advertising of the position late last week.

“This position reports directly to the Mayor and collaborates with senior leadership and other key stakeholders to advance our diversity and equity initiatives, and overall inclusion strategy,” read the job description. “The Director will be tasked with measuring and monitoring organizational diversity, with a concrete goal to diversify leadership and staffing across the organization and to develop criteria for measuring the stations progress. This person must be able to create a vision of change that will inspire colleagues at all levels and help the administration meaningfully serve our ever more diverse public.”

The job is described as being within the inner circle of the City’s leadership, reporting directly to the mayor and his senior staff. The director of the new office will service as the mayor’s chief advisor relating to all things related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Some of the other functions of the job will include:

•Make recommendations that work to build a more inclusive City workforce related to race, ethnicity, disability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

•Providing vision, and leadership to all municipal departments, including boards and commissions, department managers and supervisors, to incorporate, prioritize, and value diversity in the workplace.

•Conduct training sessions with City departments and offices on a regular and on-going basis.

•Tracks the racial, ethnic, and gender metrics of the City’s exempt workforce.

•Work closely with various City departments help support minority, women, and disabled-owned businesses.

•Attend and participate in career fairs and vocational events to recruit candidates that reflect Everett’s population.

•Participate in local and regional organizations that promote and work to improve “quality of life’ of residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, age, physical or mental disability, general or sexual orientation.

•Executing other duties related to diversity, equity, and inclusion matters as required by Mayor.

•Should have significant knowledge of federal and state employment laws, rules, and regulations.