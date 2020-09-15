Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Formally Introduces Therapy K-9 Millie

Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian is proud to formally introduce Millie – the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office first therapy dog.

Millie joins fellow MSO working dogs who are tasked with searching for contraband, explosives and missing people.

Unlike her K-9 colleagues, Millie – a one year old English Lab – is trained to help provide comfort. Throughout her initial training period Millie was already making a difference in the lives of those she came in contact with, including officers, incarcerated individuals and loved ones – especially children – visiting them at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

“From day one, Millie has made a huge impact during her visits with officers, civilian staff, incarcerated individuals and community members,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “Whether it’s visiting with staff, individuals inside the jail or people in recovery coming through our counseling center, Millie has an incredible ability to put people at ease, break down barriers and provide comfort.”

Named in honor of the Mill City of Lowell where she will be based, Millie was acquired by the MSO last year. She recently completed her therapy dog training with Absolute K-9 Solutions in Lunenburg and is partnered with Lowell Community Counseling Director Jillian Ketchen.

“In her brief time with us, we’ve already seen Millie’s ability to be a calming influence and help reduce anxiety amongst those she’s met,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “We’re glad to have her as a member of our MSO team and look forward to expanding her role to assist crime victims, witnesses and others in the community who may benefit from her presence and support.”

