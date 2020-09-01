News Recognized for Good Work by Independent Staff • September 1, 2020 • 0 Comments Irene Cardillo, who oversees the Grace Food Pantry, was recently recognized with a City Council citation for her efforts and those of her many volunteers who help provide food to individuals and families in need during these difficult times. Because of Irene’s commitment and compassion, the Pantry provides thousands of people with food assistance on a weekly basis. Shown in the photo are Council President Rosa DiFlorio, Councilors Stephanie Martins, Fred Capone, Irene Cardillo, Paul Cardillo, and Councilor Mike McLaughlin.