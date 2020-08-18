Man Shot on Sweetser Circle After Leaving Encore Boston Harbor

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie have confirmed an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the area of Sweetser Circle, Everett, early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., Everett Police responded to a call for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, a male in his 30s, was shot after leaving the Encore casino. The victim was transported to a hospital where he has been treated for the injuries sustained during the incident.

The shooting is not believed to be random and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an open and active investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Everett Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Boston Police Department.