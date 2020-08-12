Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner Cancels Its 2020 Season

The Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner football and cheerleading seasons have been canceled.

The league received official word this week from New England Regional Pop Warner officials that all Pop Warner football and cheerleading seasons in the region had been canceled, according to Crimson Tide Director of Football Chuck Leo.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll move forward,” said Leo.

Leo was asked if the organization would consider moving the season to the spring of 2021.

“We’re not sure yet – it depends on whether Pop Warner allows spring football,” said Leo. “Everything is contingent on what Pop Warner wants us to do.”