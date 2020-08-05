Congressman Adam Schiff Endorses Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate

On Monday, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), a Framingham native, endorsed Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate in an email and video to Kennedy for MA supporters. As Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Schiff is known for fighting tirelessly against injustices and abuses by the Trump Administration.

“I can unequivocally state that Joe is one of the most powerful progressive voices in the Democratic Party today,” Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said. “From the moment he stepped foot on the House floor, I recognized Joe as a unique talent, as a shrewd legislator and tactician, and as a passionate warrior for justice. And I have seen how Joe has used his skill, talent and determination to fight Trump’s abuses of power every single day of this presidency.”

“Joe’s voice for change is needed in the Senate now more than ever to demand accountability, action, and progressive change. In moments of great national urgency, like the COVID-19 pandemic or the recent protests for racial equality, Joe has been a champion for those struggling to get by and those struggling to overcome.”

As Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff has been a fighter for accountability and to protect our democracy from the abuses of the Trump Administration.