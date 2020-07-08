Encore Boston Harbor Announces July 12 as its re-Opening date

Encore Boston Harbor announced July 2 that, pending approval of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC), it plans to re-open its casino resort on Sunday, July 12, at 9 a.m., as part of the State’s Phase 3 Re-opening Plan. The casino this week has been busy welcoming back some employees and re-training them on how to safely conduct their jobs. Not all employees will return on July 12 to work, and Encore had announced earlier that approximately 3,000 workers would be furloughed. After the July 12 re-opening announcement, Encore eased off that prediction and said in time sooner than expected they could begin to phase many of those workers back into their jobs. However, there would still be areas of the resort that would not be able to open until Phase 4 or beyond, and the status of those workers is still unknown to all. In addition to implementing the extensive measures of its Health and Safety Plan released in April, Encore Boston Harbor supports and will adhere to the directives aimed at reducing the risk to public health set forth by the MGC. Those measures were passed in a 5-0 vote almost two weeks ago. Every effort has been made to preserve Encore’s luxury experience and provide guests with the peace of mind needed to enjoy a fun and relaxing return. Several thoughtful new measures in social distancing, touchless technologies and cleaning protocols have been incorporated through the resort in a clear and transparent effort to protect the wellbeing of guests. Most notable among the enhancements are: •Non-invasive thermal temperature scans at all guest and employee entrances (no guest or employee with a temperature of 100.4 or more will be allowed in the resort); •Mandatory face coverings for all employees and guests, with complimentary face coverings available for guests; •Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of guest areas throughout the day; •Multiple hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes available throughout the resort; and •Appropriate and comfortable physical distancing in all gaming and dining areas. Encore Boston Harbor’s Health and Safety Plan was created in consultation with leading public health professionals in addition to MGC requirements and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.