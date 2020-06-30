DeMaria Announces July 4 Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is proud to announce the City of Everett will host an Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

In effort to practice safe social distancing, the celebration will feature a Drive-in movie at Rivergreen Park showing the classic baseball movie, “The Sandlot.”

“I think it’s important to celebrate the ideals of our country that all men are created equal and everyone has the right to the pursuit of happiness.” Mayor Carlo DeMaria said. “I am happy we are able to provide an opportunity for families to relax and enjoy this holiday in a socially responsible manner.”

Prior to the movie, residents are invited to watch virtual fireworks on the screen, interact and take pictures with patriotic characters and superheroes. The City of Everett will also provide free popcorn and drinks.

“I hope residents of Everett will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the holiday with their family members,” Mayor DeMaria said.

Space is limited to the first 120 vehicles. There will also be a seating area for residents who do not have access to a vehicle.

Residents are asked to continue to follow state guidelines by wearing face coverings and remaining 6 feet apart.