City of Everett Suspends Ticket and Towing for Summer

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced the suspension of ticket and towing for street sweeping violations until students return to school.

“During the struggling economy, we don’t want to create more financial burden for families,” Mayor DeMaria said. “This is an opportunity to alleviate financial stress as families in Everett are able to focus on more important needs.”

In an effort to keep the city clean and prevent harming the sewer system, stree sweeping will continue as scheduled, however, no tickets and towing will take place.

If possible, residents are asked to voluntarily move their vehicles on their scheduled street sweeping day. Car owners can expect an orange warning flyer if cars aren’t moved.