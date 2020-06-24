News

Eating Out in Everett

by  •  • 0 Comments
Liz Kiraly of Bone Up Brewery said they are having great success at the beer garden they created for outdoor dining – which supplements the indoor spaces that are now allowed under the Phase 2.
A new parklet that will help service Bakes and Cakes has popped up on Norwood Street in a partnership between the restaurant and the City. Finding space outside is critical and the City is in fast forward trying to help restaurants and eateries get approved and running again.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *