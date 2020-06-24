News Eating Out in Everett by Independent Staff • June 24, 2020 • 0 Comments Liz Kiraly of Bone Up Brewery said they are having great success at the beer garden they created for outdoor dining – which supplements the indoor spaces that are now allowed under the Phase 2. A new parklet that will help service Bakes and Cakes has popped up on Norwood Street in a partnership between the restaurant and the City. Finding space outside is critical and the City is in fast forward trying to help restaurants and eateries get approved and running again.